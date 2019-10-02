Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Third-year option picked up
The Spurs exercised Walker's $2.89 million team option for 2020-21 on Tuesday, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
Walker appeared in just 17 games and shot just 34.8 percent from the field as a rookie, but the Spurs remain bullish on his long-term potential, making it no surprise they decided to keep him in the fold through his third NBA season. While Walker isn't assured a rotation spot entering 2019-20, he should at least have an easier path to gaining playing time after health issues significantly hindered his efforts a year ago.
