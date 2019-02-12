Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Upgraded to questionable
Walker (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against Memphis, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
After initially being ruled out for Tuesday's matchup due to a right ankle sprain, Walker's status has surprisingly been updated to questionable. He's evidently trending in the right direction, although a final decision on his availability will come closer to tip.
