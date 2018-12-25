Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Will be active Wednesday
Walker will be active Wednesday against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Walker has been working back from a torn meniscus and, having completed a nine-game stint with the Austin Spurs, he'll be active Wednesday for the first time all season. It's unclear if Walker will have much of a role right away, but Gregg Popovich isn't afraid to go deep into his bench, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he finds himself in the rotation at some point.
