Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Wretched shooting night
Walker finished with four points (0-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist over 26 minutes Wednesday in the Spurs' 141-102 loss to the Warriors.
Plenty of playing time was available for the Spurs' young players with DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge sitting out and the the Warriors running away with the game in the third quarter, but Walker was unable to capitalize on what was his most extensive NBA action to date. Assuming DeRozan and Aldridge are back in the fold for Thursday's game in Portland, Walker will likely drop out of the rotation.
