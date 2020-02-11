Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Joins starting five
Walker is starting Monday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Walker was a late addition to the starting lineup, as DeMar DeRozan was scratched minutes before tipoff due to back spasms. Walker hasn't drawn a start since Jan. 4 in Milwaukee, finishing with eight points and two steals across 26 minuted during that matchup.
More News
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Reaches double figures•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Poor shooting limits output•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Drops 19 off bench•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Moves back to bench•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Only eight points in starting role•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Starting Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...