Walker contributed 17 points (6-11 Fg, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 112-98 loss to the Rockets.

Walker shifted into the starting lineup Tuesday with LaMarcus Aldridge moving to the center position. He shot the ball well, finishing with a team-high 17 points, although the supporting numbers left a little to be desired. His role could fluctuate throughout the season based on the individual matchups. While he is likely to have a meaningful role on most nights, his fantasy value is tricky to pinpoint, leaving him as more of a wait-and-see option.