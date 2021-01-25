Walker compiled 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes in Sundays 121-101 win over the Wizards.

Walker has settled into the Spurs starting lineup nicely, where he should remain until we see a Derrick White sighting. It was an accurate night of shooting for Walker, who has been on a cold streak of late and has had trouble with his normally sufficient three-point percentages.