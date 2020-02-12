Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Limited impact as starter
Walker tallied six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 win at Oklahoma City.
Walker delivered another poor performance in his second straight start of the season, and he has topped the 10-point plateau just once in his last 18 contests. Walker might remain in the starting lineup as long as DeMar DeRozan (back) is out, but based on his recent form, there's no reason to think he can be a valuable fantasy contributor outside of the deepest formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...