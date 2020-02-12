Walker tallied six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 win at Oklahoma City.

Walker delivered another poor performance in his second straight start of the season, and he has topped the 10-point plateau just once in his last 18 contests. Walker might remain in the starting lineup as long as DeMar DeRozan (back) is out, but based on his recent form, there's no reason to think he can be a valuable fantasy contributor outside of the deepest formats.