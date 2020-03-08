Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Looks unlikely for Sunday
Walker (lower leg) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, but he appears unlikely to play after missing the Spurs' morning shootaround, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
An update on Walker's outlook for Sunday should arrive well in advance of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, when the Spurs will provide the first two of their three official injury reports. If Walker ends up sitting out, a few extra minutes apiece could be available for the likes of Patty Mills, Derrick White, Bryn Forbes and Keldon Johnson.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.