Walker (lower leg) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, but he appears unlikely to play after missing the Spurs' morning shootaround, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

An update on Walker's outlook for Sunday should arrive well in advance of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, when the Spurs will provide the first two of their three official injury reports. If Walker ends up sitting out, a few extra minutes apiece could be available for the likes of Patty Mills, Derrick White, Bryn Forbes and Keldon Johnson.