Walker had 19 points (7-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to the Nets.

Walker turned in what could very well be his best game of the season, continuing his recent return to form. Of course, we need to allow for the fact that the Spurs are without a number of regular rotational pieces, something that has afforded Walker additional playing time. Until both Keldon Johnson and Derrick White (health protocols) are back in the lineup, feel free to stream Walker in if you need points and triples.