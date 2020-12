Walker has been sitting out the start of camp with back spasms but could be back on the court Tuesday or Wednesday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich said the 21-year-old woke up a few days ago with the back spasms, but he's been recovering well and should retake the court soon. The Spurs have their first preseason game Saturday against the Thunder, and it's unclear if Walker will be back on the court in time to play.