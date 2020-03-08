The Spurs ruled Walker (lower leg) out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

After Walker's bruised left shin prevented him from taking part in morning shootaround, the Spurs wasted no time determining his status for their game later in the evening. He'll be one of four rotation players sidelined for Sunday's contest, leaving the Spurs a little more shorthanded than usual.