Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Out for rest of summer league

Walker (ankle) will sit out the rest of summer league, Michael C. Wright of ESPN reports.

Wright added that the right ankle sprain is nothing major, but there is no reason for the Spurs to push the issue with their newly-acquired rookie. Walker only scored five points before leaving Thursday's game against the Bucks with the aforementioned injury, but added nine rebounds and three assists. He will look to recover in time for San Antonio's preseason program.