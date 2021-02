Walker (illness) won't play Monday against the Warriors, but coach Gregg Popovich expects the guard to play in Tuesday's rematch, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The 22-year-old is missing his second consecutive game Monday due to a stomach illness, but he should be back on the court Tuesday. Walker would provide a big boost for the Spurs, since Derrick White (injury management) is poised to sit out the second half of the back-to-back set.