Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Out with shin bruise
Walker (leg) will not play in Tuesday's game against Dallas, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Walker is dealing with a bruised shin that will cost him a second consecutive game. Prior to the injury, the second-year guard had averaged 18.9 minutes over seven games since the All-Star break.
