Walker totaled eight points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Friday's 121-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Walker made his return for the Spurs after missing the previous nine games due to a wrist injury. Other than cutting into the playing time of players such as Patty Mills and Rudy Gay, Walker is unlikely to have any value outside of deeper leagues.