Walker recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 131-119 win over the Grizzlies.

With Derrick White (toe) sidelined, coach Gregg Popovich gave Walker the nod in a guard-heavy starting five. He responded in a big way, shooting extremely efficiently and rebounding well in the victory. Once White returns in early-to-mid January, Walker's role could be reduced, but there are other players on the roster who could fall victim in a bigger way, including Keldon Johnson (32 minutes) and rookie Devin Vassell (20 minutes).