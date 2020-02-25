Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Poor effort once again
Walker scored two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 131-103 loss at Oklahoma City. He also added four rebounds, three assists and one block.
Walker started two games before the All-Star Break, but he has coming off the bench during most of the season. He has struggled to produce at a decent level and has not reached the 10-point plateau in six straight games. He should be left on waivers moving forward regardless of the format, as he's not producing enough to justify a roster spot even in the deepest leagues.
