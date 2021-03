Walker (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich said over the weekend the 22-year-old was expected to be sidelined for about another week, though the young guard is instead on track to retake the court Wednesday. Walker has missed the past four games with a sore right wrist, but he should return to his usual role off the bench versus Sacramento.