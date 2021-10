Walker had 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-97 win over the Magic.

Walker came off the bench and finished second on the team in scoring, and he also posted the best plus/minus on the team (plus-26). He should continue to work as one of the Spurs' top options off the bench, though he shouldn't be expected to produce Wednesday's totals on a nightly basis.