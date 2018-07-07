Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Provides 15 points Saturday

Walker accrued 15 points (6-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 86-76 summer league loss to the Pacers.

Walker continues to struggle with efficiency, but has posted 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block through three summer league tilts. He'll look to pick up his shooting during the Spurs' next game Sunday against the Wizards.