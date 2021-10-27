Walker produced 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 125-121 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Thanks to the extra period as well as Doug McDermott's (knee) early exit, Walker and Devin Vassell (19 points in 35 minutes) were able to pick up some extra run off the bench. McDermott's knee issue doesn't look to be a major concern, but Walker could be a candidate to step into the starting five Thursday in Dallas if McDermott is unable to go. Walker has hit double figures in scoring in three of the Spurs' first four contests, but his lack of consistent contributions in other categories limit his fantasy ceiling.