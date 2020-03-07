Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Questionable against Cleveland
Walker (lower leg) is considered for Sunday's tilt with the Cavaliers, Matthew R. Tynan of The Athletic reports.
Walker has been designated as questionable following an early exit in Friday's loss to Brooklyn. A further update from the team ahead of tipoff Sunday should clarify his availability.
