Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Questionable for Tuesday
Walker (leg) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
The bruised shin kept Walker out of Sunday's loss to Cleveland, and the Cavs will wait to see how he feels Tuesday morning before issuing an update. If he's cleared to play, Walker could be set for a boost in minutes in the wake of an injury to Dejounte Murray (calf).
