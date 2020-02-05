Walker scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added three rebounds and one block in 15 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Spurs' 129-102 loss to the Lakers.

Walker was back in double figures in the scoring column for the first time since Jan. 8, ending a 14-game drought. The 21-year-old could be in store for an enhanced role if the Spurs find themselves removed from the playoff picture at some point in the second half, but his typically poor efficiency and lack of numbers outside of the points category suppress his overall fantasy upside.