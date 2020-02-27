Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Records 12 points in spot start
Walker had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three blocks and two assists over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Mavericks.
Walker stepped into the starting five Wednesday in place of LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder), and he logged his highest scoring output since Jan. 8, as he converted on both of his attempts from beyond the arc. Wednesday's performance marked just the second time Walker crossed the double-digit threshold in scoring over the past 21 games, and he holds little fantasy value, even in the deepest of leagues.
