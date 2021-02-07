Walker (illness) won't play Monday against the Warriors.
Walker will be unavailable for a second consecutive game due to an illness. Derrick White started in his place Saturday and could see increased usage once again. It's not yet clear whether Walker could return for the second half of the back-to-back set Tuesday.
