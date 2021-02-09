Walker (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Walker missed the last two games with a stomach illness but he is set to return for Tuesday's contest. Though his stats aren't all that great, the 22-year-old guard is on pace for a career-best season with averages of 11.2 points on 40.5 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 triples across 27.7 minutes per game.