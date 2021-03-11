Walker will come off the bench Wednesday against the Mavericks, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

The 22-year-old started the final five games heading into the All-Star break and averaged 14.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.4 minutes during that stretch. but Derrick White (COVID-19 protocols) is back in action Wednesday. Walker figures to play a more limited role off the bench since San Antonio's backcourt is fully healthy besides Devin Vassell (conditioning).