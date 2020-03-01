Walker isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Magic, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) is missing his second straight game Saturday, and the Spurs will start with Jakob Poeltl starting in his place. Walker is averaging 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.2 minutes through 10 games in February and figures to have a similar workload versus Orlando.