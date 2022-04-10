Walker has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Mavericks due to low back tightness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Walker will be sidelined for the second time over the Spurs' last three contests due to a back injury. The fourth-year wing totaled 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Warriors and didn't appear to aggravate the injury, so Sunday's absence is likely precautionary. His next chance to play will be Wednesday's win-or-go-home play-in matchup against the Pelicans.