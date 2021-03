Walker will not play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a sore right wrist, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Walker moved to the bench for Monday's game against Charlotte, and the wrist issue would explain why he was held to just nine minutes of action. With the Spurs entering a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be a surprise if Walker misses Thursday's rematch against the Clippers, as well.