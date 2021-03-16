Walker registered 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds in a 109-99 victory over the Pistons on Monday.

After coming off the bench in three consecutive games, Walker replaced Trey Lyles in the starting unit Monday and played 28 minutes. Walker has put together a stretch of consistent scoring totals, scoring in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games. Despite the recent scoring totals, the guard won't provide significant help in other categories and should just be treated as a possible streamer while DeMar DeRozan (personal) is away from the team.