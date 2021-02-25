Walker delivered 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two aassists and a steal steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Thunder.

Walker returned to the starting lineup following a three-game stint as a reserve, though he probably got the start solely because several other regulars were out -- including DeMar DeRozan (personal) and Derrick White (health and safety protocols). Walker didn't do much to take advantage of the opportunity, however, as he struggled from the field and was unable to contribute in a major way. Walker's role for San Antonio's next game -- at home against the Pelicans on Feb. 27 -- will probably depend on how depleted the Spurs are in terms of backcourt depth.