Walker had 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block in Thursday's win over the Lakers.

Walker tied his previous season highs of six field goals made and six boards that he established in the season opener. He is now averaging 12.4 points while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep. With this type of scoring and limited secondary stats, Walker could serve as a serviceable waiver-wire pickup in most leagues.