Walker posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 106-91 win over the Pistons.

Walker drew his first start since March 20 because DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps), Dejounte Murray (rest) and Patty Mills (rest) were all sidelined. The 22-year-old did not disappoint, shooting 80 percent from three on his way to 18 points. While Walker did an excellent job scoring Thursday, he didn't provide fantasy mangers with much else.