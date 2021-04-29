Walker scored 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with three rebounds and one assist in a 116-111 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

While it was Devin Vassell that replaced Derrick White (ankle) in the starting lineup, it was Walker who played more minutes (29 minutes) and was more efficient with his scoring chances. The guard should continue to have more opportunities moving forward, as White is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Walker has scored in double figures in 14 of the 18 games that he has played at least 29 minutes and is worth a speculative add in most fantasy leagues.