Walker had 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist in Saturday's loss to Portland.

The Spurs shot under 40 percent as a team and hit just eight of their 30 three-point attempts, but Walker had a strong individual effort in 28 minutes. His four three-pointers tied for his second-most in any game this season, while his eight boards established a new career best.