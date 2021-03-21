Walker finished with 31 points (13-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six boards, two steals and one assist in 33 minutes of a 120-113 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

Walker set a new career high with 31 points in the contest, proving he was an effective option to replace Dejounte Murray (rest) in the starting line-up. Walker has rediscovered his scoring touch of late, but this marked the first time he scored more than 20 points since early January. Walker will likely see his numbers drop when he returns to a reserve role, with his next game coming against the Hornets on Monday.