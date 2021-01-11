Walker notched 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves.

Walker posted his best scoring output of the season in this one, but that wasn't enough to carry the Spurs to victory. Perhaps the most interesting thing here was the fact that Walker left the game early due to cramps and seemed to be dealing with a right hamstring issue, but the player himself later confirmed he was completely healthy so he shouldn't have problems to take the court Tuesday at Oklahoma City.