Walker notched 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 96-88d loss to the Timberwolves.

Walker posted his best scoring output of the season in this one, but that wasn't enough to carry the Spurs to victory. Perhaps the most interesting thing here was the fact that Walker left the game early due to what head coach Gregg Popovich termed as a hamstring cramp, but the player himself later confirmed he was completely healthy. He looks like he'll be ready to go for the Spurs' next game Tuesday at Oklahoma City.