Walker mustered 23 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and a block across 31 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss against the Sixers.

Walker carried the Spurs offensively for a second straight overtime loss, as he had already poured 24 points against the Celtics last Friday. His fantasy value relies heavily on his scoring figures but he's been successful of late, scoring at least 18 points in four of his last six appearances (one start).