Walker registered 24 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 112-102 win over the Thunder.

Walker left Sunday's game against the Timberwolves with cramps and what appeared to be a hamstring issue, but such issue wasn't noticeable here -- Walker paced the Spurs in scoring and registered his second straight contest with more than 20 points. Walker has scored in double digits in eight of his first 11 appearances this season, and all signs point towards him being in line for a career-best year, which should also translate into him becoming a reliable fantasy asset across most formats.