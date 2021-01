Walker scored nine points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding two steals, a rebound, an assist and a block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win at the Clippers.

The Spurs might have come away with the win Tuesday, but Walker struggled badly on offense once again. Over his last four starts, he is averaging 9.8 points while shooting a meager 36.6 percent from the field, including 25 percent from three-point range.