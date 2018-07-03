Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Sitting out Tuesday's summer league game
Walker will sit out Tuesday's summer league matchup against the Hawks for rest, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Walker struggled a bit in his summer league opener Monday, shooting just 3-for-16 from the field. Instead of playing in back-to-back games, the Spurs are going to give Walker the night off for rest Tuesday. That means the first-round pick should have another few days off ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Grizzlies, when he'll look to improve on his shooting struggles.
