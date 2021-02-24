Walker will start Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Paul Garica of Project Spurs reports.

With a number of regulars, including DeMar DeRozan (personal) and Derrick White (health and safety protocols), unavailable, the Spurs will go with a starting five of Walker, Dejounte Murray, Luka Samanic, Trey Lyles and Jakob Poeltl, while LaMarcus Aldridge will be available off the bench. Walker started the first 22 games of the season before moving to the bench for the Spurs' final three games prior to a string of COVID-19 postponements. Wednesday will mark San Antonio's first game since Feb. 14.