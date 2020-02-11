Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Starting Tuesday
Walker is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Thunder, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With DeMar DeRozan out for a second straight matchup to tend to back spasms, Walker will once again take his spot in the starting five. Walker posted four points, five rebounds and four assists in his second start of the season during Monday's loss against Denver.
