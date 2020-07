Walker had 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in Thursday's scrimmage against Milwaukee.

Starting in a small-ball lineup, Walker played 22 minutes -- the most among the Spurs' starters -- and was one of four players in double-figures. The Miami product figures to hold down a regular role during the eight seeding games, but the Spurs will face an uphill battle toward earning a playoff spot.