Walker notched four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 127-120 loss at Denver.

Walker was the only Spurs starter who couldn't reach the 10-point threshold and, in fact, he was outplayed by the likes of Patty Mills and Derrick White off the bench. Walker got the start -- his second of the current season -- due to DeMar DeRozan's back injury, and his value moving forward will depend on the former Raptors star's availability.