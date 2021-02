Walker had just four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 133-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

The slide continues for Walker who should no longer be on any 12-team rosters. After a period of relevance, the return of Derrick White has all but sealed his fate, and based on recent production, he is unlikely to be anything more than a situational streamer moving forward.